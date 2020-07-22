Gunna Announces The ‘Wunna’ Deluxe Edition Release Date

The inevitable deluxe version of Gunna‘s latest album is coming this week, a little under two months after the original version of Wunna was first released. Gunna announced the new version today on Instagram, revealing the full list of features along with a reimagined color that subs in a verdant gradient for the original’s warmer colors. There are eight new tracks, including additional appearances from Gunna’s mentor Young Thug, trap pioneer Future, and freshly released rapper Yak Gotti.

The original version of Wunna debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to a strong rollout featuring the singles “Rockstar Bikers & Chains,” “Dollaz On My Head,” and the title track, along with appearances from stars like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott. The deluxe version’s new tracks up the total number of Young Thug appearances to four. Gunna also had a custom Wunna Man action figure created to help promote the album, while he’s kept his profile high in general by popping up on songs from the likes of fellow YSL artist Lil Keed and Chicago all-star Lil Durk.

Wunna Deluxe Edition is due Friday 7/24 via YSL Records / 300 Entertainment.

