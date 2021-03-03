Gunna, Wale, And Trae Tha Truth Feed 2,000 Families In Houston

With thousands of people in the South still struggling in the aftermath of a winter storm that knocked out power in Texas and froze pipes in Jackson, Mississippi (folks there haven’t had clean water for two weeks), the hip-hop community continues to pitch in to help out. After Travis Scott partnered with the city of Houston to deliver food to 50,000 residents, another hometown hero, Trae Tha Truth, recruited some assistance from friends Gunna and Wale to hand out food, water, and household supplies at a giveaway in the parking lot of Sunnyside’s Worthing High School, helping feed 2,000 families with Goodr.

Houston and hip-hop have long gone together thanks to personalities like Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott putting on for the city, but this year, it seemed rappers were more intent on exploiting Texas’ lax COVID safety laws, drawing the ire of Houston’s mayor and residents. Bow Wow held a huge, unmasked concert there in January just after an event featuring Fabolous and Trey Songz was shut down over capacity issues. With so many outsiders taking advantage of the city, it’s a relief to see some banding together with locals to help each other out of the crisis situation.

Gunna and Wale recently collaborated on the song “Flawed,” for which the two rappers released a video in November.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.