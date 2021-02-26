Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation has partnered with the city of Houston to provide aid to 50,000+ residents who were impacted by the recent winter storm that knocked out power and left Texans in freezing conditions with no heat or water. In a press release announcing the aid program, it’s noted that the Cactus Jack Foundation worked with local agencies including The National Association of Christian Churches, The Black Service Chamber, and even local restaurant owners to identify the most vulnerable people in need of assistance.

The program is using trucks loaded with hot food and clean water to deliver these needed goods directly to people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, senior citizens and homebound adults, and unemployed or low-income individuals who may not have access to transportation and other resources.

Travis isn’t the only Houston resident pitching in. After Texas Senator Ted Cruz basically bailed on his constituents for a family vacation in Mexico (build that wall, right?), Houstonians looked out for one another. Beyonce teamed with her Ivy Park partners at Adidas to provide financial aid to individuals, while Megan Thee Stallion and Ellen DeGeneres gave a donation of $50,000 to a local nurse who moved from Mississippi to help with coronavirus treatment efforts and got stuck in a hotel with five kids.

Even former residents like James Harden, who was traded to Brooklyn Nets earlier this year, is giving back to his former adopted city, giving away hot food from his restaurant last weekend. This week he also told reporters postgame after defeating my Clippers that he’s been on calls with Houston’s mayor, local plumbers, and his sponsors at BodyArmor to provide water to the city and more.