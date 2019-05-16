Hatchie’s ‘Obsessed’ Video Doubles As A Mini Tour Documentary

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Australian singer-songwriter Hatchie (real name Harriette Pilbeam) has had a busy 2019 so far. Her debut album, Keepsake, is out June 21 via Double Double Whammy. She just finished touring the US with fellow indie rockers Girlpool, visiting many US cities for the first time. She’s on the verge of breaking big, and the fast-paced madness of tour was the storm before the storm.

Hatchie’s new single, “Obsessed,” showcases another side of the singer. While her EP Sugar & Spice was dreamy and poppy, she’s been embracing a more industrial and ’80s sound on her Keepsake singles so far. “Obsessed” has a cool new wave guitar riff and fun, loose sound, and it’s got a video to match.

In a way, the “Obsessed” video doubles as a tour documentary. The video pieces together shots of Pilbeam and her band on tour — eating late-night dinners, shotgunning beers, driving through the night, doing coin-operated laundry. Anyone who’s traveled to five cities in seven days knows it’s not all fun and games, but the “Obsessed” video is a fun highlight reel of the band’s travels and fun times together. In addition to the behind-the-scenes stuff, you also get some cool audience footage of shows. (Peep the outdoor Austin show they put on during a torrential downpour.)

While Hatchie is done with this particular leg of tour, she’s got some more US dates coming up this fall. Check out her itinerary below, and watch the video for “Obsessed” above.

06/24 – New York, NY @ SummerStage (Central Park) *

09/05 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wold Cafe Live

09/07 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/13 – Spring Green, WI @ Sh*tty Barn

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

* w/ Japanese Breakfast