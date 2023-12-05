Ashanti VH1 Dear Mama 2019
How Many Kids Does Ashanti Have?

Over the years, Ashanti has been revisiting her music catalog. The “Gotta Move On” singer is aiming to pull a Taylor Swift, which is to say hoping to regain the masters of her older albums. While reminiscing on the past, Ashanti happened to reconnect with a very famous ex, Nelly. Since their lovey-dovey Las Vegas performance in April, the pair haven’t left each other’s side. Now, their romantic party of two might be expanding soon.

On Monday, December 4, US Weekly alleged that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together. Fans online quickly elated over the rumor, given that the couple dated on and off for nearly 10 years. Given the news, it’s worth asking how many kids does Ashanti have?

The answer is: Ashanti doesn’t have any children. As for Nelly, he has four children of his own: two children (a daughter and son) from prior relationships and two adopted children. Nelly’s adoptive children are his biological niece and nephew. Nelly formerly adopted his niece and nephew following the death of his sister Jackie, who battled health complications from leukemia.

If Ashanti is indeed expecting, this would make for Nelly’s third biological child.

