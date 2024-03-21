Megan Thee Stallion has a big few months coming up, as she just announced the 2024 dates for her Hot Girl Summer Tour . If you’re a hottie trying to budget for tickets, here’s what to know about how much they cost.

How Much Are Tickets For Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour?

One X (formerly Twitter) account reported tickets were going for $34. However, a community note since attached to the post reads, “The photo in this post has been digitally altered to portray the price for floor seats to Megan Thee Stallion’s first Hot Girl Summer tour date in Minneapolis, to be substantially lower. Prices for the section in the post range from $294.50-$644.50 excluding fees and taxes.”

🚨 Megan Thee Stallion is selling tickets for $34 dollars on her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour, coming May 2024. pic.twitter.com/jPXUNAYuNQ — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) March 20, 2024

Other users responded with screenshots indicating that tickets are going for between $144 and $400, depending on the seats.

No wonder ur name is pop flop, little liars pic.twitter.com/lTERth0o57 — Honey 🐝🍯 (@savehoneyola) March 20, 2024

How To Buy Tickets For Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour

The general on-sale begins March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Citi pre-sale that started on March 20, and additional pre-sales happening before the general on-sale. Visit Megan’s website for more ticket information.