Megan Thee Stallion 2023 Video Music Awards
Music

How Much Are Tickets For Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour?’

Megan Thee Stallion has a big few months coming up, as she just announced the 2024 dates for her Hot Girl Summer Tour. If you’re a hottie trying to budget for tickets, here’s what to know about how much they cost.

How Much Are Tickets For Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour?

One X (formerly Twitter) account reported tickets were going for $34. However, a community note since attached to the post reads, “The photo in this post has been digitally altered to portray the price for floor seats to Megan Thee Stallion’s first Hot Girl Summer tour date in Minneapolis, to be substantially lower. Prices for the section in the post range from $294.50-$644.50 excluding fees and taxes.”

Other users responded with screenshots indicating that tickets are going for between $144 and $400, depending on the seats.

How To Buy Tickets For Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour

The general on-sale begins March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a Citi pre-sale that started on March 20, and additional pre-sales happening before the general on-sale. Visit Megan’s website for more ticket information.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour Dates: Hot Girl Summer Tour

05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^
05/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center^
05/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^
05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*
05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^
05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^
06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^
06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^
06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^
06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^
06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^
06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^
06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^
06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^
06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^
07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
07/17 — London, UK @ The O2
07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

^ with GloRilla

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

