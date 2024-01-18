How Much Are Tickets For New Orleans JazzFest 2024?

See the ticketing options below, as per the festival’s official website:

1st Weekend 4-Day (April 25, 26, 27, 28): Early Bird Ticket ($290) or Advance Ticket ($320)

2nd Weekend 4-Day (May 2, 3, 4, 5): Early Bird Ticket ($465) or Advance Ticket ($495)

2nd Weekend 3-Day (May 3, 4, 5): Early Bird Ticket ($240) or Advance Ticket ($270)

GA+ 4-Day 1st Weekend: Early Bird Ticket ($499) or Advance Ticket ($549)

GA+ 4-Day 2nd Weekend: Early Bird Ticket ($749) or Advance Ticket ($799)

Additionally, there are two VIP packages: Big Chief and Grand Marshal. The base price for the Big Chief VIP 1st weekend is $1,850, while Big Chief VIP 2nd Weekend starts at $2,550. There is a 2nd Weekend 3-Day option with a base price of $1,700, but VIP parking and VIP shuttles are no longer available.

Similarly, Grand Marshal VIP is separated into 1st Weekend ($1,750 base price) and 2nd Weekend ($2,350 base price).

All of those ticket packages are currently on sale, and single-day tickets are expected to become available in February.

See the lineup poster below.

New Orleans JazzFest 2024 lineup poster

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.