How Much Are Tickets For Russ’ ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour?

After canceling his 2022 tour, The Journey Is Everything, with his mental health under control, Russ is heading back on the road. In May, the “Drives” rapper, alongside side special guests 6lack and Melii, Russ, will travel across the US to promote his latest album Santiago.

Given that the 10-date run is his second attempt at an arena run, fans are curious about the ticket prices. Although the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale isn’t slated to launch until March 13, at 10 a.m. local time, thanks to Russ’ artist sale, the ticketing tiers have been revealed. Continue below for ticketing information, as well as the tour schedule, poster, and trailer.