After canceling his 2022 tour, The Journey Is Everything, with his mental health under control, Russ is heading back on the road. In May, the “Drives” rapper, alongside side special guests 6lack and Melii, Russ, will travel across the US to promote his latest album Santiago.
Given that the 10-date run is his second attempt at an arena run, fans are curious about the ticket prices. Although the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale isn’t slated to launch until March 13, at 10 a.m. local time, thanks to Russ’ artist sale, the ticketing tiers have been revealed. Continue below for ticketing information, as well as the tour schedule, poster, and trailer.
How Much Are Tickets For Russ’ ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour?
Russ’ It Was You All Along tour has three separate price points (as pulled from the Oakland stop on June 2). On the higher end, the pit section (which is standing room only) is listed at $129.50 before fees. The pit ticket with the VIP ad on will run supporters $279.50. In the 100s seating section, the tickets range from $99.50 to $199.74 (without fees). The last seating area (the 200s) is priced between $39.50 and $93.79. Find more information here.
Russ 2024 Tour Dates: ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour
05/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/06 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
06/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/21 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center