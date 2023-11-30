Festivals tend to announce dates for the following year in the thick of holiday season, which is a bummer because bank accounts are already crying from holiday shopping. On Wednesday, November 29, Sol Blume confirmed it will stage its 2024 edition from May 3 to May 5, 2024 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California . The hip-hop and R&B festival also kindly relayed information about tickets. Below is what we know so far.

How Much Are Tickets For Sol Blume 2024?

Relatively speaking, Sol Blume tickets won’t put you out too much. According to the official website, general admission tickets are available in three tiers: Tier 1 ($249 plus fees), Tier 2 ($279 plus fees), and Tier 3 ($299 plus fees). General admission will grant access to performances all three days at Discovery Park as well as concessions, free water stations, merch, and various food options. Three-day general admission+ tickets start at $349 before fees, and three-day VIP starts at $449 before fees.

When Will Tickets For Sol Blume 2024 Come Out?

“A limited number of discount-priced blind presale festival passes will go on sale to the general public next Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. PST via SolBlume.com, which includes three-day GA and VIP wristbands as well as with the introduction of the GA+ ticket type,” a press release reported. “Fans are encouraged to act fast as pricing will increase as the festival date approaches.”

On Instagram, Sol Blume emphasized that “these will be the lowest prices before the general on sale.” Payment plans will be made available.