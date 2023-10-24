How Much Will Beyoncé’s New Perfume Cé Noir Cost?

Beyoncé has announced the launch of her latest perfume, Cé Noir. The perfume is already for sale on beyonce.com, while her Instagram announcement promises that the fragrance will ship in November — giving it enough time to arrive for the holidays. Per Harper’s, the scent is “both floral and gourmand,” with clementine, rose, and honey notes. Fans can get 1.7 oz bottles for $160.

Harper’s Bazaar has a full report on the new fragrance, writing:

The Cé Noir bottle is topped by a half-domed cap, with stairlike edges on its neck and a streamlined engraving of its name on one side. Since the fragrance is developed in France, “crafted and designed by Beyoncé,” and “encased in art,” it’s practically guaranteed to be a standout on your vanity. It is also anchored by a built-in stand for ultimate perfume elevation.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé teased an upcoming hair care line, writing, “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of herself at her mother’s hair salon. This led to fans believing that she’ll either be offering hair care products or a brand of actual hair for weaves or wigs.

Meanwhile, fans have plenty more Beyoncé to look forward to; her Renaissance World Tour concert film hits theaters soon.