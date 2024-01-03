How To Buy Bad Bunny & Adidas Campus ‘Deep Brown’ Sneakers

Musician sneaker collabs are all the rage these days. With Drake, Travis Scott, Rihanna, and most recently, Megan Thee Stallion signing endorsement deals with sneaker giants like Nike and Adidas, it seems like rappers and singers are the new basketball and soccer stars.

Later this year, Bad Bunny will join the fray, teaming up with Adidas for a chunky take on the brand’s Campus silhouette in a “Deep Brown” colorway. In addition to working with premium materials such as suede on the upper, the shoe features a double tongue and ankle collar and Bad Bunny’s signature branding on the footbed and tongue.

While there’s no solid release information just yet, you can keep tabs on the Adidas X Bad Bunny site and check out photos of the kicks on Complex courtesy of sneaker retailer Level Shoes.

The “Deep Brown” Campus is just the latest colorway of the shoe designed by Bad Bunny; prior editions include Light Grey, Wild Moss, and Cream. He’s also worked with the brand on versions of other signature silhouettes including the Forum Low, Response CL, and Forum Powerphase.

You can also catch Bad Bunny on tour this spring when he goes out on his Most Wanted Tour.