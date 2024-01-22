How To Buy Drake’s ‘Anita Max Wynn’ Hat

Rappers are often fashion icons, setting trends for their fans to follow with their own style choices. They also love to employ alter egos, both to allow themselves to explore expanded creative themes and to sometimes provide distance between the personal and the professional.

Drake indulges both tendencies with the release of a new merchandise offering, the Anita Max Wynn trucker hat, which plays on a viral meme about Drake (of course). During a December livestream, Drake showed off the hat, calling the anime character on it his “alter ego” and explaining that the name is a homonym for “I need a max win,” a reference to his hobby, gambling. The character references his appreciation for anime, albeit in a more “safe for work” way than he has in the past.

The hat will release in two colorways, both of which will be available on Drake’s site, drakerelated.com, beginning today.

This isn’t the first time Drake has turned one of his viral moments into merch; he’s previously released merch related to criticisms about him such as his “Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff” shirts. Fittingly enough, it’s the 10-year anniversary of his infamous lint roller moment, which he turned into promotion for his beloved Raptors. It just goes to show, you can make fun of Drake all you want, but he only grows stronger every time.