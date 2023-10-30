How To Buy Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Varsity Jacket

For all of Drake’s accomplishments, his son Adonis is already off to a strong start at bypassing him at just six years old. After Adonis drew the cover of Drake’s new album, For All The Dogs, he later appeared on the album, stealing the show from his famous dad, then wound up dropping a completely separate solo track. Now, Adonis’ artwork will adorn a limited-edition varsity jacket commemorating the album’s success, making him basically a fashion designer too.

In celebration of Drake’s eighth studio album For All The Dogs, October’s Very Own continues tradition with the release of the brand’s iconic commemorative varsity jacket. Available for pre-order online now at https://t.co/oTf5OX67Ps pic.twitter.com/JpiDdtNAlV — October's Very Own (@welcomeOVO) October 30, 2023

The October’s Very Own varsity jacket is available for pre-order now in sizes XS to XXXL for $998. The jacket follows Drake’s tradition of getting custom jackets made to commemorate special occasions like the Raptors winning the NBA championship in 2019. The tradition goes back to 2011, when his OVO jackets went for “just” $500, and includes collaborations with the University Of Toronto. Of course, this jacket will probably arrive far too late for you to try to dress up as Drake for Halloween this year, but hey, at $1000, you’ll probably want to get as many wears out of the thing as you possibly can, right?

You can find out more about the jacket — and OVO’s recent collaboration with the Toronto Maple Leafs — at the brand’s official website.