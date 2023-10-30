drake for all the dogs
Getty Image
Music

How To Buy Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Varsity Jacket

For all of Drake’s accomplishments, his son Adonis is already off to a strong start at bypassing him at just six years old. After Adonis drew the cover of Drake’s new album, For All The Dogs, he later appeared on the album, stealing the show from his famous dad, then wound up dropping a completely separate solo track. Now, Adonis’ artwork will adorn a limited-edition varsity jacket commemorating the album’s success, making him basically a fashion designer too.

The October’s Very Own varsity jacket is available for pre-order now in sizes XS to XXXL for $998. The jacket follows Drake’s tradition of getting custom jackets made to commemorate special occasions like the Raptors winning the NBA championship in 2019. The tradition goes back to 2011, when his OVO jackets went for “just” $500, and includes collaborations with the University Of Toronto. Of course, this jacket will probably arrive far too late for you to try to dress up as Drake for Halloween this year, but hey, at $1000, you’ll probably want to get as many wears out of the thing as you possibly can, right?

You can find out more about the jacket — and OVO’s recent collaboration with the Toronto Maple Leafs — at the brand’s official website.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Sampha Overcomes Loss By Running Head-On Into Uncertainty On The Enchanting ‘Lahai’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×