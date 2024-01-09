After months of speculation, event guide preparation, and anticipation from the public, the 2024 Bonnaroo music festival lineup has finally been revealed. On the stacked lineup is none other than Pretty Lights, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again… are just a few of the musicians confirmed to headline across its four-day span (June 13 to the 16th).

Other notable names on the bill include Fisher, Durand Bernarr, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Two Friends, and Carly Rae Jepsen. View the full lineup below.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets before they sell out?

How To Buy Tickets For The Bonnaroo 2024 Festival

In order to grab tickets, festivalgoers must visit Bonnaroo’s official website. The 2024 festival presale is set to kick off on January 11 at 10 a.m. CT. To snag the presale code, you must sign up for the festival’s email newsletter. Without a password, you run the risk of individual tickets and packages being sold out by the time the general sale begins. Four-day general admission packages start at $420, with VIP packages starting at $1,000. Find more information here.

