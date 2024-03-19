For those considering heading to Lollapalooza this year, here is what to know about when the festival is taking place.

Lollapalooza officially released their 2024 lineup , with SZA , Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, and more set to headline this summer. Other key acts on the incredibly stacked list of performers include Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Victoria Monét, and lots more.

When Is Lollapalooza 2024?

This year, Lollapalooza will take place from August 1 through August 4. Fans can currently register for access to the ticket presale through the festival’s website. This will open this Thursday, March 21 from 10 a.m. CT through noon CT. Then, starting at noon, passes will be open to the general public to purchase. According to a social media post from the festival, signing up for the presale will help secure the lowest price.

In terms of passes, four different ones will be offered, including GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, depending on the perks you would want for the four-day festival experience. There are also options for Cabana tickets and a tier called Lolla Insider for those looking for package deals.

Additional information about Lollapalooza 2024 can be found here.

