Today (November 21), Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 organizers announced their jammed-packed lineup. Now, international music lovers are fighting to get their hands on tickets for the multi-day event. Between May 29 and June 2 in 2024, headliners Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Justice, Mitski, The National, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, and Vampire Weekend will bring their biggest tracks to Spain. Fans are scrambling to secure their admission to the festival.

How to buy tickets for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024

Those interested in purchasing a general admission or VIP package music sign up for the fan presale on the event’s official website here. After they enter their preferred contact information into the form, a list of instructions will be sent over to the provided email.

The fan presale registration started today and will run until tomorrow, November 22, at 11:59 p.m. CET (5:59 p.m. ET). Presale purchases begin on Thursday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET). However, the general on-sale begins Friday, November 24, at 11:00 a.m. CET (5 a.m. ET).

View the full lineup featuring Arca, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Jai Paul, Troye Sivan, and more for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.