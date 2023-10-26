Will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Movie Be Available Globally?

Beyoncé attended Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles on October 11. Sure, she was there to support Swift, but she might have also been there to scope out The Grove as a potential site for her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere.

This morning (October 26), The Hollywood Reporter exclusively shared that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will enjoy a US premiere in Los Angeles on November 25 and a world premiere in London on November 30.

“The events will take place days before Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment debut the film in theaters on December 1,” THR relayed. “Tickets for international territories — including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean — will go on sale November 9 at BeyonceFilm.com.

The December 1 theatrical release is limited to North America, but as evidenced by the aforementioned report, global dates will follow. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour began in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and wrapped in Kansas City, Missouri on October 1.

She announced her Renaissance concert film on October 2 with a two-minute trailer. The video starts with Beyoncé stretching backstage with her daughter-turned-backup-dancer, Blue Ivy, and spending time with her twins, Rumi and Sir. She says, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” the official description reads. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Watch the trailer above.