Drake’s birthday is coming up and for the second year in a row , Mr. October’s Very Own is giving fans the gift of free food via the Dave’s Hot Chicken chain ( in which Drake is an investor ). The chicken chain, which started in California but has since expanded to Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, and more, has quickly become a fast food favorite, and Drake’s involvement has certainly been at least a factor in its growing popularity (check out Uproxx’s rating of their sandwiches here ).

How To Get Free Dave’s Hot Chicken On Drake’s Birthday

On Tuesday, October 24, you can get a Dave’s Hot Chicken slider or tender at every Dave’s Hot Chicken from 11 am to 9 pm local time. You’ll just need to download the Dave’s Hot Chicken app and scan it at the counter. Unfortunately, you will have to go to the restaurant, as this offer isn’t available online or through third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, GrubHub, or Uber Eats.

It’s probably fair to say that Drake’s had a pretty solid year since last October 24, when he turned 36. He had a highly successful tour with 21 Savage, dropped another album, For All The Dogs, and even released a book of poetry. So what will he do for his 37th year? Take a break, apparently. He’s certainly earned one.