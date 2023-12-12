Will North West Be On Kanye West’s New Album?

So much for “cancel culture.” Kanye West is back in the spotlight again after a rough couple of years — and this time, it’s for his music, the only reason people liked him in the first place. After months of teasing a new joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, West finally held the postponed listening event (albeit in a much more scaled-down version than originally envisioned — happens to him a lot), and fans can’t get enough of one of the album’s apparent features: Kanye’s own daughter, North West, who still thinks he’s pretty cool despite everything (thanks to her mom Kim, who keeps her shielded from social media).

The 10 year old’s voice can be heard in a clip from the listening event rapping over a stripped-down beat as she and her dad dance on stage.

It’s not the first time she’s “collaborated” with Kanye. In 2019, she took the mic at Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris to try her hand at rapping after telling her parents that she wanted to follow in her pop’s famous footsteps (hopefully, just not his political ones — or his antisemitic ones).

Another verse that is delighting fans on social media is Nicki Minaj’s “New Body” verse, which appears to be intact after being shelved for the past three years.

You can see the tracklist for Kanye and Ty’s upcoming joint album, Vultures, here.