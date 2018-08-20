Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

The nominees for this years VMAs were announced last month, and if you look over the list, you’ll see a lot of Cardi B on it. The rapper was nominated for an astounding ten awards (Artist Of The Year, Best New Artist, and virtually every other one), but following closely behind is the Carter family. Beyonce and Jay-Z have earned themselves eight nominations after releasing their collaborative album, Everything Is Love, a couple months ago.

The two entities are going against each other in multiple categories, and thankfully, there are many ways to watch the drama unfold as the VMAs air tonight. The most basic route is to watch the live broadcast on MTV, with the pre-show starting at 8 PM EST and the ceremony beginning at 9 PM EST. If you’re not near your TV but you have a cable subscription, you can either head over to the MTV website and watch in the live TV section, or use the same login credentials to watch on the MTV app.

If you’re not a cable subscriber, then your best bet might be to invite yourself over to a friend’s house for an impromptu VMAs viewing party. Also be sure to keep an eye on Uproxx, as we’ll be covering the proceedings all night as they happen. Cardi B will be performing live for the first time since having her baby, so be sure to follow along however you can, because this year’s show isn’t one to miss.

