What Beyonce And Cardi B’s VMAs Dominance Says About Women In Hip-Hop

Cardi B and Beyonce are the two most-nominated hip-hop artists for the 2018 MTV VMAs. It shouldn’t need to be said, but it probably still does: The implications are huge, both for hip-hop and for hip-hop artists who also happen to be women.

It’s been said before — often and loudly — that hip-hop isn’t exactly the friendliest genre toward women, whichever direction you approach from. On the content side, rappers may not have single-handedly popularized the terms “bitch” and “ho,” but they made it more consistently catchy than any other iteration. From the creative side, well, the dearth of female talent at the genre’s upper echelon has been well-documented, time and time again, and punctuated by the twenty year gap between Lauryn Hill’s solo no. 1 for “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

Even women in the business side are often overlooked or outright ignored for the frankly ridiculous workload they often shoulder in comparison to many of their glamorized, permanently-adolescent, and sometimes creepy or downright dangerous male counterparts. Hell, recorded hip-hop wouldn’t even exist without the efforts of Sylvia Rhone, but you almost never see her name mentioned amongst the vaunted trifecta of Russell Simmons, Puff Daddy, and Jay-Z.

So for an institution that has functioned as a principal purveyor of pop culture to acknowledge not just one, but two women at the height of their craft as the height of the music, the moment may be more monumental than it feels. We’ve almost become inured to Beyonce’s dominance of the public consciousness. When Bey commanded the world to stop on her 2014 collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Feeling Myself,” not only did the majority of music listeners comply, many pledged their undying fealty to The Hive and never looked back.

Likewise, Cardi B went from reality television revelation to nascent wordsmith, propelled on the personality and charisma of her snarky, loudmouthed Instagram video persona to a full-fledged, capital R rapper with the success of “Bodak Yellow” and her subsequent reign over all things music and media over the next twelve months. She’s practically a ratchet fairytale princess at this point; the happily-ever-after is a foregone conclusion that we’re all just living in in real time.