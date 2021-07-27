Earlier in the month, Lollapalooza and Hulu announced that they had officially partnered to allow subscribers to watch the upcoming four-day festival from the comfort of their own homes at no additional cost. Now, according to Hulu’s website, we can confirm that the livestream schedule includes headliners Foo Fighters, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Journey, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Band of Horses, Jimmy Eat World, Black Pumas, The Front Bottoms, White Reaper, and more.

Lollapalooza will kick off July 29 and running to August 1 in Chicago’s Grant Park. The livestream will begin at 11 am PT and come to an end at 8 pm PT each day. Upon announcing the festival’s return this spring, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.” Lightfoot also announced that all festivalgoers will be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test in the last 24 hours in order to attend.

In a statement given to Billboard, sponsorship director of Lollapalooza festival promoter C3 Presents Courtney Trucksess expressed their excitement about the livestream partnership: “We are thrilled to be partnering for the first time with Hulu for this year’s livestream and are excited that the Lollapalooza fans who cannot be with us in Chicago have such a great platform to experience the show.” Check out the full schedule below (all times are in CT).

Thursday, July 29

1:10 p.m. – Aly & AJ

1:30 p.m. – Ant Clemons

1:55 p.m. – MAX

3:20 p.m. – Dombresky

4:00 p.m. – Dayglow

5:10 p.m. – Black Pumas

6:20 p.m. – Jimmy Eat World

8:30 p.m. – Steve Aoki

Friday, July 30

1:30 p.m. – Tai Verdes

2:05 p.m. – Tobi Lou

4:05 p.m. – Emotional Oranges

4:40 p.m. – Riot Ten

6:15 p.m. – White Reaper

7:25 p.m. – Jauz

8:00 p.m. – Jack Harlow

9:05 – Tyler The Creator

Saturday, July 31

1:10 p.m. – Cannons

1:50 p.m. – Hinds

4:00 p.m. – Vintage Culture

5:00 p.m. – Young The Giant

8:00 p.m. – Oliver Heldens

8:30 p.m. – Journey

9:20 p.m. – Post Malone

Sunday, August 1

1:10 p.m. – Sir Chloe

1:30 p.m. – Flipp Dinero

3:30 p.m. – Dr. Fresch

4:05 p.m. – Young Thug

5:10 p.m. – The Front Bottoms

6:10 p.m. – Modest Mouse

7:15 p.m. – Band Of Horses

8:20 p.m. – Foo Fighters

Get more info about the upcoming Hulu livestream here.