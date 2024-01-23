In 2023, no other rap rookie shined quite like Ice Spice. You name it, the “In Ha Mood” rapper accomplished it. From chart placement and big brand partnerships to massive collaborations with superstars Nicki Minaj (for the Barbie movie soundtrack) and Taylor Swift, Ice Spice is one to watch.

This year, based on interviews from her producer, RiotUSA, the Bronx native doesn’t have any plans on slowing down with her debut album slated to drop this year. However, thanks to a now-viral photo shared by Ice Spice, users online think that could be pushed back. After uploading an image on X (formerly Twitter) to show off her casual chic look of the day, her followers’ reaction was quite what Ice Spice expected.

The number one thing on fans’ minds was: Is Ice Spice pregnant? The question nearly became a trending topic as the image’s impressions on the platform alone rocketed to over two million.

Wait is she pregnant Forreal ? — Finestt Cartier 🔱 (@FinesttCartier) January 23, 2024

Ice Spice chimed in without skipping a beat to shut down the speculation quickly. “Nobody’s pregnant,” she wrote. “N****s just phat.”

nobody pregnant niggas just phat — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 23, 2024

Images taken from other angles seem to support Ice Spice’s claim. However, after the lengths Halle Bailey went to in order to hide her pregnancy on social media, users aren’t convinced by Ice Spice’s explanation.

https://twitter.com/icespicee_/status/1749579827596644504