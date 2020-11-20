With just a few weeks left until the year comes to a close, it should be noted that IDK has had one of the more productive years in comparison to his peers. The DMV native shared his IDK & Friends 2 project, one that marked his fourth project in as many years, a span that is also highlighted by his major-label debut album, Is He Real?. This year also saw the rapper drop off a number of videos and make his debut late-night TV appearance as he brought his talents to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “No Cable.” Keeping the streak alive, IDK doubles back with his new single, “2 Cents.”

The new tune finds the DMV native in a confident state as he flexes his awareness of life around him, which includes scheming women and untrustworthy friends. As a result, IDK keeps to himself more times than not and holds on to his “2 Cents.” The track comes after IDK put out a PSA to gather the troops and get into action on his bass-thumping single, “King Alfred.” The song was named after the “King Alfred Plan” from author John A. Williams’ novel The Man Who Cried I Am. Prior to that single, he called on two of today’s best young lyricists — JID and Kenny Mason — for his “Cereal” single which boasts production from DJ Scheme.

Press play on the video above to hear “2 Cents.”

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.