February 1 will mark three months since Takeoff was fatally shot outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, where he attended a private event with Quavo. But regardless of how much time passes, Rich The Kid has ensured he will never forget Takeoff.

Tattoo MF Red has posted video of him inking Rich The Kid with a simple yet powerful tattoo: “Takeoff” is written on the outside of Rich The Kid’s hand.

According to TMZ, the tattoo appointment happened in Tampa, Florida and only took 30 minutes. Rich The Kid squeezed it in between a recording session and a scheduled radio interview.

Takeoff was best known as one-third of Migos — alongside Quavo and Offset — but the 28-year-old beloved Atlanta rapper and Quavo had released their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links less than a month before Takeoff’s tragic passing.

When news broke on November 1, Rich The Kid took to Instagram to express his grief:

“Today I lost more than a brother,” he wrote. “My twin my best friend everything. I don’t wanna believe it I can’t. The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! I can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever.”

Takeoff and Rich The Kid dropped their joint “Crypto” single in March 2022. It was far from the first time they collaborated. As noted by Billboard, Rich The Kid met Migos in 2012 and featured on their 2013 track “Jumpin’ Like Jordan.” Takeoff hopped on Rich The Kid songs like “Trap-A-Holics” in 2013 or “Rockets” in 2019. Quavo and Takeoff also featured on Rich The Kid’s “Too Blessed” in 2020.