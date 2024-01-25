Earlier this month, Bonnaroo announced its 2024 lineup, headlined by Pretty Lights, Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Fred Again.. from Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16. The festival will be staged on The Bannaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, and it’s always one of music’s hottest tickets of the summer.

Is Bonnaroo 2024 Sold Out?

Good news! Tickets are still available for Bonnaroo 2024. According to the festival’s official website, there are four different ticket packages to choose from: 4-Day General Admission (starting at $435), 4-Day GA+ (starting at $695), 4-Day VIP (starting at $1,105), and 4-Day Platinum (starting at $4,155). Layaway plans are also available for each ticketing package, ranging from $25 down to $200 down.

Additionally, Bonnaroo offers camping and parking. Those prices range anywhere between $60 to $4,450.

For reference, tickets to Bonnaroo 2023 ranged from $299 to $1,250, but Bonnaroo explained the 2024 price hike in a statement last November, as excerpted below.

“Bonnaroo is incredibly important to each and every one of us who works to make it happen each year, and we know how special this experience is to you. We are proud of this community that we have built together. In the spirit of the Roo community and communication, we wanted to give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale. Ticket prices are going to look different this year, and here’s why: When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront — the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax. For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. This increase will still be far less than inflation over that time. The cost of producing this magical world has increased and our goal is to be as transparent with you as possible. To continue to deliver the quality experience you have to come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly. The Farm is truly the most magical place on Earth and 2024 is going to be an incredible year. We can’t wait to see you next summer!”

