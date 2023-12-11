All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Nicki Minaj and Tate McRae close out 2023 with strong releases. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Nicki Minaj — “Let Me Calm Down” Feat. J. Cole December is often a crapshoot with new music releases, but Minaj gave hip-hop fans something to get excited about in 2023’s final weeks with Pink Friday 2. The highly anticipated project features link-ups with some greats, including J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and others. SZA and Billie Eilish even low-key get in on the action. Tate McRae — “Calgary” McRae also pulled a Minaj but on the pop side of things. She told Uproxx’s Megan Armstrong of her new album Think Later, “Honestly, writing for this album came a lot more naturally because I was pulling from real experiences I had gone through. Both the experiences that led to the confident, empowered tracks like ‘Greedy’ and the experiences that led to more contemplative, reflective, and nostalgic songs like ‘Calgary.'”

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem — “Leavemealone” Fred has proven himself a master at taking existing vocal samples and flipping them into something new and exciting. His latest example of that is “Leavemealone,” on which he borrows snippets of Keem’s “Bullies” and “South Africa” and brings them to the energetic dance floor. Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee, and Rauw Alejandro — “Airplane Tickets” Pharrell has wrangled a hitmaker or two in his day, and for his latest star-studded effort, he teamed up with Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro on “Airplane Tickets.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the track, “On the streamy new single, the three fly fellas look to treat their ladies with the finer things, by way of international travel, excursions, and fine fashions.”

Jack Harlow and Dave — “Stop Giving Me Advice” Harlow is doing better than most people trying to do what he does, so there aren’t many people who could give him useful advice. He actually seems tired of it on “Stop Giving Me Advice,” a collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade and fellow hip-hop success story and UK favorite Dave. Tems — “Not An Angel” Tems’ two new songs from 2023 were her first in a couple years, so hopefully this is a sign that a new album is on the way. Her latest is last week’s “Not An Angel,” of which Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes, “Over sparse drums and pulsating beats, Tems is at more principled place, moving forward from the wreckage of a lost love.”

Rina Sawayama — “Flavour Of The Month” Sawayama had one of her biggest years yet thanks to her role in John Wick: Chapter 4. She also just made time to revisit her successful 2022 album Hold The Girl with a deluxe edition. Among the new songs is “Flavour Of The Month,” a self-assured pop banger with an edge. Lil Yachty — “The Paradigm” Yachty had perhaps the biggest left turn of the year with his pivot into psychedelic rock on Let’s Start Here. He’s not done with exploring that style yet, as he gets back into a dreamy space on “The Paradigm,” a new one from the soundtrack of Netflix’s Leave The World Behind.