Is DJ Khaled’s New Album Coming Soon?

It’s been just about a year since DJ Khaled’s last album, God Did, highlighted rising star Lil Baby with Drake and Future-assisted singles and reminded the world just how good at this rap stuff Jay-Z really is. So, what with the accelerated album release cycles we’ve seen in the streaming era, it stands to reason it’s just about time for a new DJ Khaled album to drop soon.

Evidently, Khaled himself agrees. After announcing the impending release of his fourteenth(!) studio album, Til Next Time, he followed up today with its first single. Fittingly the new single, “Supposed To Be Loved,” also features Lil Baby, as well as Future and Lil Uzi Vert. Til Next Time will be Khaled’s first album under a new joint venture between his We The Best Music and Def Jam.

To announce the album, he tapped into his recent infatuation with golf, crafting a four-minute trailer that sees him hit some impossible shots alongside his sons Asahd and Aalam, and his wife Nicole. The first single, “Supposed To Be Loved,” contains a sample of Michael Jackson’s “PYT” and marks Khaled’s first-ever collab with Lil Uzi Vert. While a release date for Til Next Time has yet to be announced, considering his usual rollout schedule, it can’t be too far off. Check out the album’s trailer and the first single below.