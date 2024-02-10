Is Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Available On Spotify? On February 9, the musicians surprised fans when the highly anticipated album was shared on streaming platforms. However, not even a day later, users began to report that Vultures could no longer be accessed. However, according to Variety, that temporary technical flub didn’t last long. A source close to the musicians told the outlet that the wrong version of the project was imported into streaming services but was quickly updated. Kanye West has removed “Vultures 1” album from all streaming platforms 👀 pic.twitter.com/kdDYy2hWtj — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) February 10, 2024 So, is Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s collaborative album, Vultures, available on Spotify? The simple answer is no, at least not yet. As of February 10, Vultures, is available on Apple Music and Tidal. Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures tracklist 1. “Stars”

2. “Keys To My Life”

3. “Paid”

4. “Talking” Feat. North West

5. “Back To Me” Feat. Freddie Gibbs

6. “Hoodrat”

7. “Do It” Feat. Nipsey Hussle and YG

8. “Paperwork” Feat. Quavo

9. “Burn”

10. “Fuk Sumn” Feat. Playboi Carti and Travis Scott

11. “Vultures” Feat. Lil Durk and Bump J

12. “Carnival” Feat. Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti

13. “Beg Forgiveness”

14. “Good (Don’t Die)”

15. “Problematic”

16. “King”

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures artwork