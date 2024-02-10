For months, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, have promoted their joint album, Vultures. From pop-up performances and live listening events, the production duo has keep fans involved at every stage of the project. But supporters weren’t the only folks lasering in on Vultures.
Several musicians including Nicki Minaj, Backstreet Boys, Ozzy Osbourne, and the estate of Donna Summer have refused to give the okay of either their verses or sample usage. These decisions could have certainly contributed to the album’s multiple delays. In spite of the setbacks, the duo managed to drop Vultures. But not everyone can listen to the new album.
Is Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Available On Spotify?
On February 9, the musicians surprised fans when the highly anticipated album was shared on streaming platforms. However, not even a day later, users began to report that Vultures could no longer be accessed. However, according to Variety, that temporary technical flub didn’t last long. A source close to the musicians told the outlet that the wrong version of the project was imported into streaming services but was quickly updated.
So, is Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s collaborative album, Vultures, available on Spotify? The simple answer is no, at least not yet. As of February 10, Vultures, is available on Apple Music and Tidal.
Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures tracklist
1. “Stars”
2. “Keys To My Life”
3. “Paid”
4. “Talking” Feat. North West
5. “Back To Me” Feat. Freddie Gibbs
6. “Hoodrat”
7. “Do It” Feat. Nipsey Hussle and YG
8. “Paperwork” Feat. Quavo
9. “Burn”
10. “Fuk Sumn” Feat. Playboi Carti and Travis Scott
11. “Vultures” Feat. Lil Durk and Bump J
12. “Carnival” Feat. Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti
13. “Beg Forgiveness”
14. “Good (Don’t Die)”
15. “Problematic”
16. “King”
Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures artwork
