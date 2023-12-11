Nicki Minaj owned last Friday, December 8, with the arrival of Pink Friday 2, and she will be headlining several Fridays in 2024, as she announced her Pink Friday 2 World Tour this morning, December 11. (The Barbz will appreciate that Minaj also referred to it as “The #GagCity Tour.”
The 2024 trek will begin on Friday, March 1, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Minaj will weave through North America — including a March 30 date at New York City’s Madison Square Garden — before performing a few dates across the UK and Europe in May and June.
When Do Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour Come Out?
As per press release, there will be separate sales for the North American and European/UK legs. There will be an exclusive presale for Citi cardmembers beginning on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 a.m. local time and running until Thursday, December 14, at 9 p.m. local time, and “additional presales will run throughout the week.” The general onsale is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 a.m. local time.
Tickets for European and UK dates “are available now with artist presale access,” according to the press release, and “additional presales will run throughout the week.” The general sale for this leg is also scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 a.m. local time.
How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Find more information about the Citi presale here, and Minaj’s official website is the spot for all other ticket-related questions. However, fans interested in VIP packages will need to head here, where offerings will include “premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more.”
What Are Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour Dates?
03/01/2024 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/03/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California
03/18/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02/2024 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival
04/10/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28/2024 — London, UK @ The O2
06/01/2024 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena