The 2024 trek will begin on Friday, March 1, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Minaj will weave through North America — including a March 30 date at New York City’s Madison Square Garden — before performing a few dates across the UK and Europe in May and June.

When Do Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s 2024 Pink Friday 2 World Tour Come Out?

As per press release, there will be separate sales for the North American and European/UK legs. There will be an exclusive presale for Citi cardmembers beginning on Tuesday, December 12, at 9 a.m. local time and running until Thursday, December 14, at 9 p.m. local time, and “additional presales will run throughout the week.” The general onsale is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 a.m. local time.

Tickets for European and UK dates “are available now with artist presale access,” according to the press release, and “additional presales will run throughout the week.” The general sale for this leg is also scheduled for Friday, December 15, at 9 a.m. local time.

How To Buy Tickets For Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Find more information about the Citi presale here, and Minaj’s official website is the spot for all other ticket-related questions. However, fans interested in VIP packages will need to head here, where offerings will include “premium tickets and access to the Gag City Headquarters, Nicki’s VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items, and more.”