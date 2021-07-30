In less than two months, fans will gear up to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Isaiah Rashad’s stellar debut album, The Sun’s Tirade. It’s an effort that was highly celebrated upon its release, and one that oftentimes receives a high ranking in discussions about hip-hop projects from the last half-decade. With that being said, some believed the anniversary would come without a new album from him as prior to today, Rashad had yet to drop a full-length follow-up to The Sun’s Tirade. Thankfully, that has changes tonight with the release of The House Is Burning.

The 16-track effort finally arrives for fans and one of its highlights is “Score” with SZA and 6lack. The well-constructed collaboration is led by mellow and drowned-out vocals from Rashad who opts for a bit of singing as opposed to rapping his way through the beat. SZA steps in for a rather small contribution to the song while 6lack delivers a strong verse of his own.

On the rest of The House Is Burning, listeners will hear guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jay Rock, Duke Deuce, Smino, Amindi, Jay Worthy, Doechii, Kal Banx, and YGTUT. The project is led by a group of singles that include, “Lay Wit Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and “From The Garden.”

Press play on Rashad, SZA, and 6lack’s “Score” in the video above.

The House Is Burning is out now via TDE/Warner. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.