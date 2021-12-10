Isaiah Rashad and SZA stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show to perform a groovy rendition of their new song “Score” from Rashad’s new album, The House Is Burning. Decked out in a button-up shirt with a scintillating pattern, the Chattanooga rapper delivers the laid-back lines with an easygoing flair. SZA emerges midway through the performance in a letterman jacket and jeans with a flannel shirt tied around her waist, and the two artists show off their chemistry, a smooth blend of silk and grit.

Isaiah is in the midst of a triumphant comeback, releasing The House Is Burning, his second studio album, after a near-five-year hiatus during which he got clean and recovered from his irresponsible early career spending habits. After rolling out The House Is Burning with videos for enjoyable singles like “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” “Wat U Sed,” and “From The Garden,” he embarked on the Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation tour before releasing a deluxe edition of the album, with appearances from the likes of Juicy J, Project Pat, and Young Nudy.

Meanwhile, Isaiah’s collaborator SZA is slowly inching her way toward releasing her own big follow-up to 2017’s CTRL with new singles like “I Hate U” and “The Anonymous Ones.”

Watch Isaiah Rashad’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Score” with SZA above.