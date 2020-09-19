The last few days have been tumultuous for Kanye West. On top of making public his lengthy recording contract with Universal, Kanye also shared a journalist’s phone number, peed on his Grammy award, tweeting about musicians not owning their masters, and claimed he was the head of Adidas. “I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together,” Kanye said about the shoe brands. “All pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok.” It’s the comment about Puma’s “embarrassingly trash” designs that rubbed J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, the wrong way.

Kanye’s words were posted in a picture on BRKicks’ Instagram post. In the comments section, Hamad mocked the rapper.

“Cole living in his head rent free at this point,” Hamad wrote, alongside a trio of laughing emojis. He ended his message with the word “DREAMER,” a reference to Dreamville and Puma’s shoe collaboration. Hamad’s comments come after Kanye came after J. Cole as well as Drake in a now-deleted tweet. “I need a public apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately,” he wrote. “I’m Nat Turner… I’m fighting for us.” Soon after deleting the tweet, Kanye sent out another one, in which he aimed to form an alliance with Drake, Cole, and Kendrick Lamar.

“We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr … it’s time to get free,” Kanye said in the tweet. “We will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund.”