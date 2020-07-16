After mostly staying quiet since announcing his upcoming album back in November, J. Cole returned with his controversial single “Snow On Tha Bluff” last month. It seemed like more was in store for Cole, or at least that’s what since fellow Dreamville rapper and one-half of Earthgang, Olu had suggested. “Cole album is coming. It’s in [US] Customs [And Border Protection] right now,” Olu said on Instagram Live. “Cole album gotta get through Customs ’cause you know, corona.” Sadly, Cole’s manager has stepped in to shut down those rumors.

Just to clarify, There is no Cole album coming out soon and There is no Cole interview coming up. Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y’all rock with the rumors but people really been hitting my phone too much about this 😂😂. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 15, 2020

Dreamville’s co-founder Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad took to Twitter to clarify that words of a new Cole album was nothing more than he joke. “Just to clarify, There is no Cole album coming out soon and There is no Cole interview coming up,” he wrote. “Y’all be taking these IG live jokes people make too far lol. Usually I would of let y’all rock with the rumors but people really been hitting my phone too much about this.”

The interview he mentions refer to a rumor that Cole would be the next guest on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show. On the bright side, if fans are looking for more music from the Dreamville camp, Olu revealed that in a few weeks fans would be able to hear new songs from both Earthgang and his side project, Spillage Village.