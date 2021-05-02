J. Cole Is ‘Too Excited’ About His Upcoming Release, ‘The Off-Season’

Since the end of last year, J. Cole has been teasing a new release titled “The Off-Season“, an effort that will precede his upcoming album, The Fall Off. While he did not specify if “The Off-Season” would be a single or project, the Dreamville rapper can’t wait to share it with the world as he revealed in a post to his Instagram Story. “Just rode through the city to The Off-Season,” he wrote. “Dawg (face palm emoji)… Too excited.”

J. Cole just posted this on IG 😳 The Off-Season is really coming!!!! 🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UPc9Em7Hrh — Team DREAMVILLE (@Team_Dreamville) May 1, 2021

The post comes just a couple of days after Bas revealed “The Off-Season” is something fans can expect their hands on soon. “The Off-Season,” he wrote under a photo of Cole in the studio. “pack your bags. [rocket emoji] in two weeks.” Its title holds a sports theme which falls in line with Cole’s early mixtapes, 2007’s The Come Up, 2009’s The Warm Up, and 2010’s Friday Night Lights, so it’s very much possible that “The Off-Season” could be a new mixtape rather a new single.

If that proves to be true, The Off-Season would be Cole’s first full-length solo project since his 2018 album, KOD. Since then, he’s gone on an impressive guest feature run, teamed up with his Dreamville labelmates for Revenge Of The Dreamers III, and dropped three singles: “Lion King On Ice,” “The Climb Back,” and the controversial “Snow On Tha Bluff.”

You can check out a screenshot of Cole’s post above.