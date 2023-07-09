Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has finally kicked off its North American leg. While the “America Has Problem” singer may be happy to be returning home to the U.S., not everyone in her family can say the same. According to TMZ, the star’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, had her Los Angeles home burglarized after the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The outlet revealed robbers broke into the fashion pioneer and philanthropist’s estate. They allegedly stole a safe containing over $1 million in cash and other expensive jewels. Fortunately for Lawson, she was not at home at the time of the intrusion, or so the publication shared.

Lawson has not issued a statement regarding the break-in. However, she did repost an old video of her dancing off negative energy to Instagram, writing, “My niece sent this to me this morning! She said it inspires her to fend off the haters when they try to get to her. I recorded it months ago. But I needed to see this old post myself today ! I refuse to let anything break my soul! I will live my life to the fullest!”

This isn’t the first time Lawson’s home has been targeted. In April, a man was arrested for damaging her mailbox with rocks.