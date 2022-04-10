Jack Harlow Kid's Choice Awards
Jack Harlow Performed His Not-So-Kid-Friendly Hits And Got Slimed At Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards

Jack Harlow is slowly but surely emerging as one of the big new stars in hip-hop for 2022. Strategic moves like collaborating with Lil Nas X on the No. 1 hit “Industry Baby” and his latest viral single, “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s classic “G.L.A.M.O.R.O.U.S.” have him well on his way to superstardom. With his sophomore album slated to drop in just a few short weeksr oh and the “Nail Tech” in the meantime, Harlow is gaining the kind of momentum that every artist wants to have before an album release.

And tonight, he doubled down on that movement with an appearance at one of the hottest stages — Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards. Now, before you want to knock the KCAs, keep in mind, most of the stars we know and love today did their time on the KCA circuit! Kids grow up to be cultural harbingers in just a few short years, so winning them over young can be a key factor for artists like Harlow who are still emerging.

Still, since most of Jack’s recent material is, ahem, fairly explicit, people had thoughts about him performing a medley of his very adult singles for an audience of children. As if that wasn’t enough, Harlow also had the infamous Nickelodeon slime dropped on him, which elicited even more reactions on Twitter. Needless to say, no matter what he does, he gets talked about. Check out a clip of his performance along with some commentary below.

