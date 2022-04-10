Jack Harlow is slowly but surely emerging as one of the big new stars in hip-hop for 2022. Strategic moves like collaborating with Lil Nas X on the No. 1 hit “Industry Baby” and his latest viral single, “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s classic “G.L.A.M.O.R.O.U.S.” have him well on his way to superstardom. With his sophomore album slated to drop in just a few short weeksr oh and the “Nail Tech” in the meantime, Harlow is gaining the kind of momentum that every artist wants to have before an album release.

And tonight, he doubled down on that movement with an appearance at one of the hottest stages — Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards. Now, before you want to knock the KCAs, keep in mind, most of the stars we know and love today did their time on the KCA circuit! Kids grow up to be cultural harbingers in just a few short years, so winning them over young can be a key factor for artists like Harlow who are still emerging.

Still, since most of Jack’s recent material is, ahem, fairly explicit, people had thoughts about him performing a medley of his very adult singles for an audience of children. As if that wasn’t enough, Harlow also had the infamous Nickelodeon slime dropped on him, which elicited even more reactions on Twitter. Needless to say, no matter what he does, he gets talked about. Check out a clip of his performance along with some commentary below.

Jack Harlow performs “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby,” and “First Class” at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

pic.twitter.com/bz96egnATh — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 10, 2022

the way jack harlow had to so heavily censor himself because the kids choice awards is literally a *kids* show is so funny to me. like bro why would y’all chose a rapper who’s the majority of songs are filled with explicit language and/or sexual content 😭 😭 😭 — Kale 🥬 (@thatkalebitch) April 9, 2022

JACK HARLOW AT THE KCAS? https://t.co/aoNDQzi7Ya — mbali (@MlKROKOSMAZE) April 10, 2022

It’s y’all thinking Jack Harlow gon get on the KCAs and be anything but himself. 😂 He still engaged with the kids. It’s not his fault they don’t know the words 😂😂 the producers ain’t think this one thru 🤣🤣 https://t.co/vEPJuaFYYX — STREAM BLACK MARY (@blckgrlunbthrd) April 10, 2022

no bc who said lets have kid friendly artist jack harlow perform at he kcas — johnny 🏠 (@johnnysuhdilf) April 10, 2022

who let jack harlow perform first class at the kcas 😭😭😭 — jasmine (@mcpaynoliam) April 10, 2022

Jack Harlow performs his latest singles ‘First Class,’ ‘Nail Tech’ and ‘Industry Baby’ for ‘Encanto’ listeners at the Kid’s Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/oUxuEkGeZP — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 10, 2022

.@JackHarlow’s New Balance 550s got slimed at the Kids Choice Awards 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/tlSfGZ5u7K — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) April 10, 2022

I forgot the Kid’s Choice Awards was a thing. They blanking out every other word Jack Harlow say 💀 — 🅱️aDreal 🅱️ell 🅴 (@fewwillbechosen) April 9, 2022

now who the FUCK invited jack harlow to the kid's choice awards — NYLA IS HAPPIER IN HELL ✖✖ (@nylaisntcool) April 9, 2022