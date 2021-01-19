It’s less than a month into the new year and 2021 is already shaping up to be a big year for R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan. The singer graced late-night television performances and NPR’s acclaimed Tiny Desk series in celebration of her recently released LP Heaux Tales. Now, Sullivan has been tapped to deliver the National Anthem alongside country singer Eric Church at the Super Bowl LV, one of the most-watched events of the year.

As confirmed by Church on his social media, he and Sullivan will deliver the song just ahead of kickoff. They will also be joined by Grammy Award-winning musician HER, who will give her rendition of “America The Beautiful.”

Eric Church will join @jsullivanmusic to sing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LV! Make sure to tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET #SBLV @NFL pic.twitter.com/TtrohEoEmc — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 19, 2021

The performance will commence the Super Bowl LV festivities and build anticipation for The Weeknd’s halftime show performance, which has gotten attention in light of his Grammys snub. After The Weeknd called the Grammys “corrupt,” a report surfaced that the Recording Academy had pulled his Grammy consideration after choosing to perform at the Super Bowl rather than their award ceremony. Apparently, The Weeknd had been planning a collaborative performance on the Grammys stage before being shut out of nominations. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?” he wrote on Twitter. “In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

The Super Bowl LV takes place 2/7 at 6:30 p.m. EST in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.