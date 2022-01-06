Jim Jones, of the Harlem rap crew The Diplomats, is a couple of years removed from his last full-length project, 2019’s El Capo, and while he’s off album cycle, that hasn’t stopped him from making the usual media rounds for rappers trying to stay relevant in the fast-paced streaming era. His latest stop was Angela Yee‘s Lip Service podcast, where she talks about relationships and sex with hip-hop and R&B stars — the perfect venue for the sort of unusual, potentially viral quote that keeps one’s name in the headlines.

Jones, who recently ended his feud with French Montana, definitely delivered, offering up a semi-scandalous description of one of his earliest learning experiences in the arena of intimacy. When asked about his sex education, Jones shared that his mom was a big part of it — including teaching him how to kiss. When Yee asked what instructions he was given, she — and her listeners — were surprised to learn that this part of his education was (ahem) hands-on. “There wasn’t no instructions, she showed me with her mouth,” Jones said.

Jim Jones Says His Mom Showed Him How to Tongue Kiss by Kissing Him via @aylipservice pic.twitter.com/aThjNf2nVQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 6, 2022

Naturally, plenty of fans had opinions, with the sentiment that Jones was taken advantage of prevailing. Many of the messages that popped up found fans calling Jones an unknowing victim of abuse, with more than a few chastening other commenters for cracking wise about his revelation. You can see more reactions below.

Me calling CPS on Jim Jones mom bc what in the actual fuck did I just hear? pic.twitter.com/pvUWpxmxhN — Kennedy (@Dyme_2u) January 6, 2022

Jim Jones was molested .. sorry to this man bc he don’t understand.. — LynnZ✨ (@LynnseyYvette) January 6, 2022

How Jim Jones mom was teaching him how to kiss pic.twitter.com/0JA8VANf4y — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) January 6, 2022

Jim Jones said what about his moms??? pic.twitter.com/sIpRUuSJ1E — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) January 6, 2022

Jim Jones talked about his mother molesting him and y’all laughed at it. Cause let’s not get it confused. If she was a he and Jim was Janelle, this would be an entirely different conversation — The Hot Girl Credit Coach™️ (@theemoneyplug) January 6, 2022