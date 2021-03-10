Jorja Smith Flaunts Her Worth In The Self-Recorded ‘Addicted’ Video

These days, it’s only on rare occasion that Jorja Smith drops new music. Following the success of her 2018 debut album Lost & Found, fans have been anxiously awaiting any word of new projects from the singer — and they finally got it on Wednesday. Smith returned to debut her song “Addicted,” the first solo single she’s released since the 2020 protest anthem “By Any Means.”

Directed by Savanah Leaf and Smith herself, the “Addicted” video sees the singer reflecting on her love life within the confines of her home. The grainy visual mirrors the slow-burning nature of the song, which sees Smith reeling from the aftermath of a toxic relationship. Smith sings her cathartic lyrics to her computer screen while moving through various rooms in her home. “The hardest thing / I’m too selfless to leave / You’re the only thing that I need / You should be addicted to me,” she croons.

While “Addicted” marks the first single Smith has released in 2021, the singer shared a handful of tracks in 2020. Along with her empowering song “By Any Means,” Smith took on a cover of the jazz classic “Rose Rouge” for a compilation record organized by legendary label Blue Note Records. Smith also teamed up with Popcaan to lend her vocals on the upbeat collaboration “Come Over.”

Watch Smith’s “Addicted” video above.