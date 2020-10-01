Earlier this year, Jorja Smith celebrated the two-year anniversary of her debut album, Lost & Found, a project that impressed many and left no doubt that the England-born singer would have a promising career. Since the album, Jorja has kept things rather quiet, however, sharing just a few singles.

Hopefully set on ramping things up, however, she returns alongside Popcaan with a new single, “Come Over.” The song presents herself as the lone fighter in a crumbling relationship, unsure if her partner seeks to continue their love as much as she does. Paired with a matching animated video, Jorja and her love both wonder when the other will reach out before they accidentally run into each other and confirm that they want the relationship to continue.

“Come Over” arrives after Jorja shared her “By Any Means” single at the end of July. The song, which will appear on Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise compilation album, found Jorja speaking on many of the pains that sparked today’s Black Lives Matter movement. Paired with a video, the visual shows some of the people of color faces that live in her hometown. Prior to that Jorja delivered a smooth cover of a jazz track for a compilation done by renowned label Blue Note Records.

Listen to “Come Over” in the video above.

