A lot has happened for rising Atlanta star Kaliii since Uproxx last spoke to her about the release of her debut EP, Toxic Chocolate. In addition to landing on the 2022 XXL Freshman list, her April single “Area Codes” has taken off, spawning a multitude of remixes featuring Luh Tyler, Mello Buckzz, and more. She was also highlighted at the BET Awards earlier this month, highlighting how far she’s come.

Now, with a slight name change and a new era ahead of her — those extra two “i’s” make all the difference — she’s turning the page with a deluxe reissue of Toxic Chocolate: Area Codes Edition and collecting all those remixes into one compilation, Area Codes: The Remixes. The new version of the EP adds the breakout hit, which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, and establishes her name change, which will kick in on DSPs within the next few weeks.

Along with the reissue, Kaliii has become an in-demand feature rapper, appearing on BreezyLYN’s “Bad Bitches” remix alongside Brooklyn breakout Lola Brooke and Finesse2Tymes’ “Shiesty” with St. Louis standout Sexyy Red.

You can check out the “718” remix of “Area Codes” featuring Kenzo B up top.

Toxic Chocolate: Area Codes Edition is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Kaliii is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.