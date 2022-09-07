Oakland native Kamaiyah was arrested at Hollywood-Burbank airport last week and charged with felony weapons possession of a loaded handgun. According to a report from XXL, the “I’m On” rapper also supposedly had an outstanding warrant out from a 2019 incident. The Burbank Police Department sent a statement to XXL explaining the incident:

“Ms. Johnson was detained by TSA in the passenger screening area of the airport after an agent located a loaded handgun inside of a purse she had in her possession. Police responded, rendered the weapon safe, and placed Ms. Johnson under arrest. It was also discovered there was a warrant for Ms. Johnson’s arrest stemming from a 2019 investigation in Burbank of a negligently-discharged firearm inside a movie theater of a local condominium complex. She was booked and held on $70,000 bail, but has since bonded out of custody.”

So Kamaiyah posted bail and in an Instagram post from earlier today, she explained her side of the story, commenting that she tried to keep it quiet but the story got out, and largely brushing it off, saying, “Playas f*ck up.” She also refuted that there was a warrant out for her arrest.