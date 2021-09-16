Kanye West Ascends To Heaven In His Gospel-Inflected ’24’ Video

Kanye West’s fascination with the afterlife forms the basis of his latest Donda video, “24.” The video appears to be an excerpt from Kanye’s third listening event for the album at Chicago’s Soldier Field, during which he simulated his ascension to heaven as his late mom (for whom the album is titled) watches on beatifically.

It’s only the second video to emerge from the album’s lengthy, chaotic rollout, after “Come To Life” also made use of a part of the Chicago listening in which Kanye was literally set on fire. And while the spectacle of his listening events and the hype for the album was enough to lift the project to the top of the Billboard albums chart, it certainly had its shortcomings, detractors, and downfalls, as collaborators like Soulja Boy and Todd Rundgren criticized the recording process (as well as its final result), Drake allegedly trolled Kanye by leaking his Andre 3000 collaboration (disappointing both Andre and Tyler The Creator in the process), and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out-streamed Donda on its way to replacing it atop the Billboard 200. With all the drama swirling around the album, perhaps releasing more videos will return focus back to the music.

Watch Kanye West’s “24” video above.

Donda is out now on Def Jam. Get it here.