Kanye West Dropped A Kardashian And Jenner-Filled Video For ‘Closed On Sunday’ On Thanksgiving

Kanye West gave fans a holiday gift in the form of a post-apocalyptic music video for another song from Jesus is King. The rapper celebrated the holidays with a family-filled music video for “Closed on Sunday” on Thanksgiving, another song put to video from his latest gospel album which finally came out this fall after a series of delays and broken promises.

The video shows a caravan of big-wheeled vehicles moving across a bleak landscape — perhaps another one of his Wyoming ranches — with grey skies and browning plants as a backdrop for a mass migration. West and his family, wife and kids included, are shown in winter weather gear huddled on a rock formation.

The caravan then continues, with West and mother in law Kris Jenner popping out of the cars as people get out and, presumably, create a new life together somewhere in the middle of nowhere. He’s used the Wyoming backdrop for other videos, such as “Follow God” earlier in the album cycle.

West is already teasing a Jesus Is King followup with Dr. Dre, but it’s likely we see more videos for his current album before that. You can watch the video for “Closed on Sunday” above.

