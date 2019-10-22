Kanye West Is Hosting A Free ‘Jesus Is King’ Listening Event In Los Angeles

Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has hosted a handful of Jesus Is King listening events, where he has played the in-progress album for fans. He recently revealed that the album’s new release date is October 25, and ahead of then, Kanye is squeezing in at least one more listening event.

Tomorrow (October 23), Kanye is hosting an album listening event, which will also feature a screening of the accompanying IMAX film, at The Forum at 8 p.m. Tickets are free and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, beginning today at 10 a.m. PDT.

This isn’t the first Jesus Is King listening event and screening of the Jesus Is King IMAX film, as Kanye has shown both on multiple occasions in recent days. However, it is possible that this event could provide the first public look at the finished version of the album, as its new release date of October 25 is just a few days away. That said, Kanye is famous for making changes to his music up until the second it’s released (and even after it’s already out), but either way, fans will likely be hearing a version of the album that’s at least close to its final form.

Get tickets for the Jesus Is King event here.