Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A $1 Million Birthday Gift

Kanye West has proven on multiple occasions that his creativity isn’t limited to his endeavors in music, fashion, and design, as he’s also great at giving gifts. On Valentines Day earlier this year, he wowed Kim Kardashian by hiring Kenny G to perform in his living room while surrounded by roses. Yesterday, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday, and Kanye came through with a million-dollar gift.

Kardashian took to Twitter and shared a photo of a “certificate of donation” that Kanye gave her, which notes that he donated $1 million in her name to charities involved in prison reform: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Kardashian wrote, “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

Kardashian also notes that Kanye and Kris Jenner threw Kardashian a birthday dinner, writing, “I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye.” In a follow-up tweet, she also described the spread: “My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”

As for Kanye, after missing multiple scheduled release dates, he is finally set to release his new album, Jesus Is King, this week.