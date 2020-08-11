Kanye West Says He Misses Jay-Z And Shares A Nostalgic Video

Over the past decade or so, the relationship between Kanye West and Jay-Z has been up and down. Regardless of how things have gone, though, Kanye just misses his old friend, as he told the world on Twitter last night.

Kanye retweeted @TeamKanyeDaily, who shared a video of Kanye and Jay performing “Otis” at the 2011 MTV VMAs. Kanye then shared a screenshot of the video and wrote, “Miss my bro … real talk.” Kanye’s tweet comes right on the heels of the ninth anniversary of Watch The Throne, his and Jay’s collaborative album that came out on August 8, 2011.

Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya https://t.co/gDbiKLz4WE — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 9, 2020

Miss my bro … real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

Things between Kanye and Jay have been hairy in recent years. Jay seemed to shade Kanye at a 2017 concert, but a few months later, he spoke highly of his relationship with Kanye to David Letterman. During his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction appearance, he said, “That’s my brother, we’re beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

Last year, though, the two found themselves in a legal battle over streaming royalties. However, those legal proceedings have since come to an end, and the pair reconciled at Diddy’s birthday party back in December. Shortly after that, Jay said Kanye’s “Follow God” was one of his favorite songs of 2019.