Kanye West Is Putting On Another Opera, ‘Mary’

Out of nowhere last month, Kanye West announced that he would be staging a religious-themed opera, Nebuchadnezzar, which is based on the biblical king of Babylon between 605 BC and 562 BC. With less than a month left in 2019 and the fact that this year’s final days were already preceded by a flurry of activity from Kanye, it would seem like he is essentially out of time to put out something new. That’s not true, though. Last night, he announced that he is putting out yet another opera: Mary is debuting on Sunday, December 8 at Miami Marine Stadium (doors at 1:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m.).

Like Nebuchadnezzar before it, Mary will also be directed by Vanessa Beecroft and feature music from Kanye’s Sunday Service choir. The image Kanye shared to make the announcement also includes the Bible passage Luke 1:30-31, which reads, “And the angel said unto her, fear not, Mary: For thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.”

If the rest of the year goes as planned for Kanye, this won’t even be his final project of 2019, as he previously declared his intention to release a Sunday Service album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas.