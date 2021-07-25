Kanye West was supposed to release his tenth album Donda this past Friday. The rapper announced a huge listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium stadium to premiere the project, then release it shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, the album was not officially released as promised, and Kanye later revealed that he’s still tinkering with it — which, it appears, he’s doing from the same stadium where it made its semi-premiere.

According to TMZ, Kanye essentially moved into the Atlanta stadium to put the finishing touches on Donda. The publication says that “sources with direct knowledge” tell them that he and his teamed have created a makeshift studio space and living quarters in the stadium. He’s even hired a chef to prepare meals for him and his team.

The news comes after Kanye took a brief break from working on the record to check out Atlanta United’s soccer game against Columbus Crew. He was spotted hanging with fans during the match as well as walking around the stadium with his team. It also seemed like he was wearing the same thing he wore during the listening event for Donda on Friday.

As for when Donda will arrive, social media personality Justin Laboy announced the project was reportedly delayed until August 6.